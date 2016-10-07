Students who have passed Hindi equivalent training took out a protest rally in Dharwad recently and staged a protest in front of the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha opposing the State government’s new notification on appointment of Hindi teachers.

The protesters said that the government issued a notification on March 2015 stating that applications are invited from candidates who have passed Hindi equivalent examination from recognised Hindi training centres.

Accordingly, the applications were received region-wise and the documentation of educational qualifications and other certificates too were completed. However, following an order by a High Court of Karnataka Bench in Dharwad, the selection list of the candidates were withheld.

As per the new notification, BA and B.Ed are compulsory, along with a pass in Hindi equivalent examination, for jobs.

As many as 70 students who had made into the selection list are likely to lose jobs if the selection is made as per the new notification, they said.