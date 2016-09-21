Step forward:Arun Shrivastava, Managing Director and CEO of Syndicate Bank,at the inauguration of National Processing Centre of the Bank in Manipal on Tuesday.

Arun Shrivastava, Managing Director and CEO of Syndicate Bank, inaugurated the National Processing Centre of the bank here on Tuesday. The centre is a flagship initiative under the bank’s ‘Project Ananya’.

The National Processing Centre is a state-of-the-art, digitally enabled centre that will cater to a number of processes for branches across the country. The opening of accounts is already being shifted from branches to this centre and has resulted in increased efficiency and standardisation, while helping the branches focus more on sales.

Syndicate Bank plans to set up another National Processing Centre to cater to branches in north India, apart from the one in the south, which was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

Other processes

The centre will be also handle service requests, account maintenance and alternate channel issuance and activation will be introduced over the next six to twelve months.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shrivastava said that the bank had embarked on a large scale transformation programme under Project Ananya. It would provide customers with faster and dedicated services while improving and modernising the whole bank. “We need to modify our design and upgrade to match the expectations of the new generation of customers,” he said.

Instant account opening

K.T. Rai, General Manager (PI and BPR Division) of the bank, said instant account opening will be rolled out to 94 branches across Mangaluru, Udupi and Karwar. It had already been successfully piloted in Bengaluru. This process provided customers with a welcome kit with all channels including a debit card, cheque book and Internet banking. “A completely operational account was available in less than a day with no additional visits to the branch, making this one of the fastest account opening processes in the industry,” he said.

Project Ananya has four key pillars – Business Process Re-engineering, Digital Banking, Sales and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and HR development. Digital channels of the bank were being revamped to cater to ever changing customer needs.

24x7 facilities

A state-of-the-art contact centre with sales and service capabilities was being launched to ensure 24x7 banking facilities to all customers from the convenience of their homes.

The project will also focus on improving business by providing tailored services and products to customers by using advanced analytics, hiring specialised sales teams and implementing door step banking facilities.