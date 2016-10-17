A foolhardy move

Sir, — The Rs. 1,761-crore proposal to build a steel flyover from Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal flyover to make the commute to the airport easier is foolhardy. The move, which requires the felling of 812 trees, will not only deprive the city of much-needed green cover and oxygen, but will also further rob it of its natural beauty, much of which has already been lost in the name of development. That citizens and environmentalists would be up in arms against the move was expected. It is also shocking that the Bangalore Development Authority had not sought permission from the National Highways Authority of India before deciding to extend the flyover.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

Footpath dug up

Sir, — About three weeks ago, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike dug up the footpath on the stretch between the Bull Temple signal and the Indian Oil bunk. For the past 10 days, absolutely no work has been done to relay the footpath. Residents are forced to park their vehicles on the road, since big slabs are blocking many gates. Repeated requests to the authorities to speed up work have gone in vain.

G. Padmanabhan

Bengaluru

Difficult ride

Sir, —The road between BEL Circle and Gangamma Circle (Jalahalli East) is in very bad condition, making it a nightmarish stretch for vehicle users. Furthermore, rash driving by some motorists adds to the chaos. I request the authorities to repair the damaged road and install a much-needed median there

C. Selvamani,

Bengaluru

