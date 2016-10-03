Clean and healthy

Sir, — The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s directive to 2,000 eateries to install CCTV cameras inside their kitchens and beam the footage to customers is well thought out. If this is implemented, customers can keep an eye on the hygiene conditions inside the kitchen. Health inspectors are supposed to regularly visit the eateries and have the power to cancel their licence if they are not maintained well. But whether or not this happens is debatable. If the kitchens are spick and span, why display a ‘no admission’ board on the door?

H.P. Murali,

Bengaluru

Reconsider decision

Sir, — Flyovers and underpasses have not solved the city’s traffic woes. Vehicles always pile up before, after and sometimes on the flyovers. In this situation, a flyover to Hebbal is uncalled for. Given the cost of the flyover, a metro from the airport to the city centre along the lines of Delhi metro, would be a much better option. I hope the government reconsiders its decision on the steel flyover project.

G. Padmanabhan

Bengaluru

Heap of woes

Sir, — A big heap of concrete is blocking almost half the road near the intersection of 11th Cross and 6th Main Road in Malleswaram, near the B.P. Indian School. This is causing traffic congestion, particularly in the peak hours — around 9 a.m. when school opens, during recess time around noon, and during the school closing hours between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. The traffic police, who vigilantly book those ferrying schoolchildren without licence, seem to be indifferent to this problem. I request the corporation authorities to intervene and set this right. This spot is not far from the office of C.N. Ashwath Narayan, MLA.

Bellur S. Dattatri

Bengaluru

Protecting our trees

Sir, — There have been objections to the TenderSURE projects to improve pedestrian paths and lay utility cables. Some of them are good examples of how a footpath should be. However, there have been complaints of trees being cut needlessly for these projects. As far as possible, trees should not be cut and footpaths should be developed around them. Moreover, for every tree cut two more should be planted nearby. We need to make the TenderSURE projects cost-effective and tree-friendly. Citizens should get involved by giving their feedback to make these projects pedestrian-friendly and get their feedback. .

D.B.N. Murthy

Bengaluru

