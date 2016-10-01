National » Karnataka

My government will not allow injustice to be meted out to people of Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

  • Special Correspondent
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the State government will not allow injustice to be meted out to the people of the State over the sharing of Cauvery water.

Fielding reporters queries on the State government's response to the Supreme Court's direction to Karnataka on Friday to release 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu between October 1 and 6, Mr. Siddaramaiah said an all party meeting has been convened in Bengaluru on Saturday to take stock of the situation and finalise the State's next move.

The meeting will also decide whether the State government will nominate its representative to the Cauvery Management Board as sought by the Supreme Court.

"If I were to take decisions, why would I call an all-party meeting,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said, adding that the State Government was committed to protecting the interests of people of Karnataka and those living along the Cauvery basin.

He brushed aside questions on whether the Government would seek a change of judges on the Supreme Court bench hearing the Cauvery issue. "No, that is not possible," he said.

Though Mr. Siddaramaiah clarified that he did not wish to accuse to the Centre of indulging in a political conspiracy, he said the Prime Minister had not given him an appointment even though he wrote to him seeking his intervention. "Injustice has been done to us," he said.

Dasara Greetings

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who arrived in Mysuru to participate in a function to inaugurate Dasara atop Chamundi Hills, greeted the people of the State.

"We are celebrating Dasara under special circumstances. I have given instructions to celebrate the festival in a simple manner, but without compromising on the traditions," he told reporters on his arrival at the airport in Mysuru.

