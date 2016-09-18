Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of adopting an “indifferent attitude” to the plea of the State government to convene a meeting of Chief Ministers of the riparian States of the Cauvery, to find an amicable solution to the dispute.

“I had written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention, and I had also spoken to the PM’s office (PMO) seeking time to meet the Prime Minister…. Neither did I get a reply to my letter nor was there any response to my oral request for time to meet the Prime Minister,” he said, while speaking to presspersons in Kalaburagi city on Saturday. When asked whether the Prime Minister was not interested in intervening in the matter, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “You can draw your own inference…”

He said the Cauvery Waters Disputes Tribunal, in its final order, had provided for the riparian States to find a solution to any dispute in emergencies through mutual understanding and agreement.

“For the riparian States to come at an understanding, the Union government should use its good offices to convene a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the riparian States to iron out the differences,” he said.