MCC directed to raise capacity of waste management plants

more-in

In a bid to resolve the solid waste and garbage management issue, which has taken centrestage in the city, the authorities plan to augment the capacity of the existing zero-waste management plants.

While the existing capacity of the nine zero-waste management plants is 5 tonnes each, the district administration plans to double it 10 tonnes.

This is in addition to streamlining all the 49 dry-waste collection centres in the city.

At a review meeting here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep instructed the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to take necessary steps to enhance the capacity of all the nine zero-waste management plants besides doubling their capacities.

Instructions were issued for systematising the collection and disposal of waste so as to ensure that the city was clean and tidy.

The discussions on solid waste management issues also focused on the imperatives of remodelling the compost plans and the Deputy Commissioner said that ₹1.5 crore was available for the purpose.

The DC said that over 402 tonnes of garbage were being generated daily in Mysuru and of it, 260 tonnes were being treated daily.

About 142 tonnes remain processed and untreated and this is the reason for increasing the capacity of all waste management plants in the city, he added.

Increasing the capacity of the plants is expected to cut down pressure on the garbage dumping yard at Vidyaranyapuram where the sewage treatment and solid waste garbage management plants are located.

Incidentally, this has become a major issue with local residents of Vidyaranyapuram, J.P. Nagar, Visveshwarnagar and surrounding areas staging a protest seeking the relocation of the existing plants.

Mr. Randeep noted that the government had approved two compost plants at Kesare and Rayanakere and efforts are on to get the nod from the Karnataka State Pollution control Board.

The public hearing on the proposed waste plants would be held on January 11 and after collecting public opinion, measures would be in place for their construction.

The collection and management of household refuse in the corporation divisions will be streamlined soon, he said.