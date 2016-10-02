To mark Gandhi Jayanti, people representing at least 20 organisations will take out a march in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district to urge the State government to ban alcohol in the State, on Sunday. The march will begin from Santemala in Sargur to mini Vidhana Soudha in H.D. Kote.

After reaching the mini Vidhana Soudha, the participants will hold a rally demanding imposition of prohibition in the State before submitting a memorandum to MLA Chikkamadu and tahsildar of H.D. Kote, to be forwarded to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said a press statement from M.A. Balasubramanya, secretary, Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement and consultant anaesthesiologist.

“Article 47 of the Indian Constitution states that it is the duty of the State to raise the level of nutrition among its primary duties and, in particular, the State shall endeavour to bring about prohibition of consumption except for medicinal purpose of intoxicating drinks and drugs which are injurious to health”, the statement added.