Kannada para Sanghatanegala okkootta, a federation of Kannada associations organised a protest in Bidar on Thursday, against the state government’s move to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

They said that this was against the interest of Karnataka as low rain in the last four years had dried up water bodies and damaged crops across the state and not just in the Cauvery river basin.

Karnataka has always suffered injustice in river water sharing disputes. In Mahadayi, we did not get water to drink. Karnataka is yet to get its due share in the Godavari river basin, and Karnataka has never been given its due share in the Cauvery issue, they said.

They urged the Governor to instruct the state government not to release water to Tamil Nadu. Leaders like

Shivakuamr Tunga, Dilip Doddamani, Raghu Kamthane, Rajanikant Sindhe, Bharat Nag Kamble and others were present.

Karnataka Bhasha Para Sanghatane Okkootta, that comprises of Urdu organisations, has expressed support to Friday’s bandh. Coordinator Myr Bidri said members of several Urdu organizations would join the protest march on Friday.