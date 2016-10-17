A man was trampled to death by a tusker near Garighatta village in Alur taluk on Monday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Swamy Gowda (60), a farmer and an amateur theatre artist.
He encountered the elephant when he visited his farm in the morning. M.L. Manjunath, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu: “We received information about the incident. A couple of wild elephants have entered the villages in Alur talul.”
