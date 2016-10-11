The police have arrested a person on charges of illegally selling liquor in Guttanahalli village in Sagar taluk.

Sridhara, a resident of the village has been arrested. Police have said the arrested was selling liquor in an unauthorised manner along with grocery in the petty shop owned by him in the village.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided his house and shop and seized liquor bottles and sachets stored there.

The samples of seized liquor have been sent to laboratory for test. A case has been booked under various sections of Karnataka Excise Act against the arrested.