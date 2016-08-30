The State government on Monday filed a special leave petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal’s order rejecting Karnataka’s application seeking 7 tmcft of water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala drinking water project. The SLP was filed before the apex court to set right injustice meted out to the State by the tribunal, said official sources in the State Secretariat. Meanwhile, a few days ago, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the Centre’s intervention to solve the dispute through talks.
Updated: August 30, 2016 02:45 IST
Mahadayi row: State files SLP
