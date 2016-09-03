It is up to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take the lead in initiating a dialogue: Jagadish Shettar

With the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT) suggesting a dialogue between the riparian States, the Congress and BJP again seem to be bickering over who should take the first step. The farmers, meanwhile, are continuing their agitation demanding water in the northern districts.

At Hubballi, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar said it is up to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take the lead in initiating the dialogue. “It is Karnataka that wants the project to be implemented, and Mr. Siddaramaiah should take the lead. Considering the seriousness of the issue, let him speak to his Goa counterpart and we will be there with him in his endeavours,” Mr. Shettar said.

Speaking in Bengaluru, Minister for Large and Medium Industries R.V. Deshpande criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking steps to convene a meeting of the three riparian States to resolve the dispute. Mr. Siddaramaiah had met Mr. Modi and requested him to call the meeting and resolve the dispute amicably. “The Prime Minister has not taken the lead,” Mr. Deshpande said.

Mr. Shettar argued that it was time for Mr. Siddaramaiah to act like a “statesman” and take the lead. When asked why Mr. Modi could not act like a statesman and intervene in the matter, he said that since the project was important for the State, Mr. Siddaramaiah should initiate the process.

Meanwhile at Belagavi, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene held protests to mark the completion of a year of Mahadayi agitation.

They said the farmers’ stand stood vindicated with the tribunal asking the Chief Ministers of the riparian States to solve the dispute amicably through dialogue. The tribunal could have made the same observation when the farmers put forward the demand a year ago, said KRRS State vice-president Basavaraj Mallali.