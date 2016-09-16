Three others injured as NWKRTC bus rams into truck

Lokayukta SP of Kalaburagi M.B. Patil (58) was killed and three persons were injured in a accident involving a NWKRTC luxury bus and a truck on the outskirts of Haveri on Friday.

The accident occurred around 1.30 a.m. on Friday near Hanagal Cross when the bus driver reportedly failed to notice a truck parked by the roadside for repair and rammed it from behind.

Inspector of Haveri Town Police Station Malatesh said that in the impact of the collision, a plank of the bus was torn out, throwing the Lokayukta SP out of the bus. The fall caused grievous injury resulting in his death on the spot, he said. Mr Patil was proceeding to Bengaluru for attending a department meeting.

Three others including a woman doctor suffered major injuries and have been admitted to the District Hospital in Haveri. Dr. Ankita has suffered multiple fractures.

Superintendent of Police B. Ramesh, Additional SP Shrinivas Joshi and others visited the spot. Alternative arrangement was made to ferry the other passengers to Bengaluru. Haveri Town Police have registered a case.