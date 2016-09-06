The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) under development had its first outing in the Bengaluru skies early on Tuesday.

"It was a technical flight to test its features. The LUH flew for 15 minutes just after noon," said an official of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), which is developing the light three-tonne chopper for the Armed Forces.

The Army and the Air Force have indicated they would possibly order 187 of these helicopters from HAL.

"The event marks an important and significant beginning for prototype testing of LUH," HAL said. "This is the third indigenous helicopter product [to come out of] the stables of HAL after the ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) and LCH (Light Combat Helicopter). Apart from replacing the ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak, the LUH is expected to capture a sizeable share in domestic and international markets."

HAL's Chief Test Pilot for helicopters Wing Commander (retd) Unni Pillai and test pilot Anil Bhambhani flew the aircraft.

With the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters ageing, the three Forces are said to need 200-400 of this class for surveillance, reconnaissance, quick response, special operations and evacuations.

They can also be used on the civil side for ferrying VVIPs, as air ambulance, for policing and to search, rescue and evacuate people.