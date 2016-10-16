The leopard cub that was rescued from a water sump at a farmhouse in Kailancha in Saturday.

A leopard cub that had fallen into a water sump at a farmhouse in Kailancha on the outskirts of Bengaluru was rescued by forest officials on Saturday.

The 18-month-old feline, who had probably been chasing a dog, sheep or any other domestic animal, fell into the dried sump on Friday evening.

Some villagers realised the animal was in the sump on Saturday after hearing its cries.

They alerted the Forest Department, sources in Ramanagaram, said.

A team of officials from the department rushed to the farmhouse and rescued the feline after tranquilising it. According to sources, the cub was in a healthy state but had sustained minor injuries. It was terribly frightened when the rescue team visited the spot.

Some bricks and stones were found in the sump. However, it was not certain whether anyone had tried to throw these at the wild animal, an officer at the Forest Department told The Hindu.

Veterinarians from the Bannerghatta National Park treated the cub.

It will be released into the Male Mahadeshwara Hill forest.

A large number of villagers had gathered at the farmhouse to witness the rescue operation.