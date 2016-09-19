Traffic on the interstate highway (SH-20) that connects Belgaum, Bagalakot and Raichur districts with Hyderabad was disrupted for hours on Monday as activists associated with Karnataka Raitha Sangha (KRS), a farmers' organisation affiliated with CPI (ML), blocked it at Basava Circle in Sirwar. They were demanding better infrastructure for the town. The protesters alleged that the residents were forced to live with pothole-ridden roads, dirty public spaces, blocked drains and improper water supply because of the negligence of district and taluk administrations.

“There is no dearth of funds for development. Over Rs. 2 crore has been released to the town for various developmental works this year. Due to rampant corruption and widespread irregularities, the funds are largely misused,” K. Nagalingaswamy, district president of the organisation, said during the protest.

Pointing at the large number of houseless people, he demanded that the district administration come up with a housing project for economically poorer sections. “Valuable land across the town, particularly around the bus-stand, have been encroached by powerful politicians and businessmen. The civic body should take up a special drive for clearing the encroachments so that the land could be used for public use,” he said.

Mr. Nagalingaswamy warned of intensified struggles in the days to come in the event of their demands getting ignored.

A memorandum with a list of demands was submitted to Manvi Tahsildar who came to the agitation site. Their demands included developing civic infrastructure, upgrading the Primary Health Centre and appointing specialist doctors, appointing adequate teaching and non-teaching staff to Pre-University College and High School and addressing issues that hostel students were facing.

Virupakshagowda Maratha, Ramesh Chalavadi, Alisab, Bheemesh Bhovi, Rangappa Saler, Amaregowda and others were present.