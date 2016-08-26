The Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., in association with the South Western and Southern Railways would operate Velankanni Special Trains.

Vasco-Velankanni Suvidha Special will leave Vasco at 10.30 a.m. on August 27, September 3 and September 7 to reach Velankanni at 12.35 p.m. the next day.

Other trains:

August 30: Train No. 82656 will leave Velankanni at 10.40 a.m. and reach Vasco at 10 a.m. next day.

September 5: Train No. 82660 will leave Velankanni at 9.30 a.m. and reach Vasco at 10 a.m. next day.

September 8: Train No. 82658 will leave Velankanni at 7.30 p.m. to reach Vasco at 9.10 p.m. next day.

The special train will have 18 coaches and will halt at Madgoan, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Kundapura, Udupi, Suratkal, Mangaluru Jn. Kasargod, Kannur, Thalasary, Kozhikkode, Tirur, Shoranur Jn., Palakkad, Coimbtore, Tirupur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchchirappali, Tanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam stations, said a release from Konkan Railway.