Kalaburagi ZP to launch journal to record achievements, motivate stakeholders

In order to keep track on the activities, progress record and achievements of major departments such as Education, Health and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development, that fall under its ambit, Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat is bringing out a monthly journal. The journal is named after Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat’s unique programme SIRI (acronym of Support, Initiate, Reach out and Inspire) that is initiated for making school a centre of change. It will encourage schoolchildren, especially girls, to actively participate in a wide range of activities for change.

A team of officers from different departments, including Deputy Director of Public Instruction Shantagowda Patil, Block Education Officer S.S. Mudhol, Swachh Bharat Mission Coordinator Gurubai S. Patil, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) Coordinator Ankush Patil, with Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Hephsiba Rani Korlapati at the top, has been set up for the purpose. Apart from discharging their regular duties, these officers would constantly monitor and record the activities of different departments and publish them in a form of easy-reading articles and reports in the journal.

The activities related to KOOSU, a unique initiative taken up Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat as part of Swachh Bharat Mission for spreading hygiene awareness and building individual toilets for pregnant women, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, radio programme initiated by Zilla Panchayat for inculcating awareness among communities, Vishwasa Kirana, a programme for running special Dasara vacation classes for slow-learning students of Class IX and Class X and other important activities would be focused in the magazine. Besides, government institutions and individuals that have made significant contributions or done outstanding performances in the field of education and health will also find space in the journal in the form of special articles or interviews.

The first issue of SIRI, which has gone to press on Thursday night, is expected to be released by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday when he would visit the district for the inauguration of various projects and laying foundation stones to new ones.

“We have silently attempted to bring in change at grassroots level identifying the school as the centre of all activities. In the process, SIRI programme attempted to achieve coordination among all departments at all levels of hierarchy in the district to ensure that no child is left behind. Our teachers are working hard beyond the call of their normal duty to make this world a more equal place for children, especially girl-child. We are bringing out this monthly magazine to disseminate the word of change being taking place at the village level in a hope to encourage people to join us in the effort,” Ms. Korlapati told The Hindu.