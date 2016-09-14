The district unit of Arya Idigar Sangha said the long-pending demand that the government celebrate Sri Narayana Guru’s birth anniversary has finally been met.

Members of the Idigar Sangha Vittal Bavgi and Nitin Guttedar told presspersons here on Wednesday that the district administration, in association with the Kannada and Culture Department, would be celebrating the 162nd birth anniversary of Sri Narayana Guru here on September 16.

Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil would be inaugurating the celebrations. Minister for Tourism and ITBT Priyank Kharge would be the chief guest on the occasion.

A procession carrying the portraits of Sri Narayana Guru would be taken out from Kirana Bazar to the venue, S.M.Pandit Rang Mandir. Students who topped in SSLC and PUC will be felicitated on the occasion, Mr. Bavgi said.