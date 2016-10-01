Senior journalist Gouri Lankesh was arrested and produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, 2nd Court, in Hubballi on Saturday in connection with a defamation case filed against her by Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi.

The defamation case was filed by Mr. Joshi and BJP office bearer Umesh Doshi after an alleged defamatory report against BJP leaders was published by Ms. Lankesh in her periodical dated January 23, 2008.

Consequently, Ms. Lankesh had approached the High Court of Karnataka at Dharwad with a writ petition seeking transfer of the case to Bengaluru and quashing of proceedings under Section 482 of CrPc. The writ petition was subsequently dismissed and the case was referred for trials to JMFC second court in Hubballi.

The JMFC Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Ms. Lankesh, following which the police arrested her and produced her before the court.