Jamaate Islami Hind (JIH) will work with different religious groups for peace, Syed Tanveer Ahmed, secretary of the JIH state unit said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an inter-faith round table organised as part of the Peace and Humanity campaign of JIH. “Our members will maintain regular, informal contact with members of other faiths and engage in dialogue on current affairs and other issues of common interest. Such communication channels will be opened from the village level to state and national levels. They will significantly contribute to the reduction of prejudices and break barriers for dialogue and ensure peace,” he said.

Mr. Ahmed said that the spurt in violent incidents was affecting the country’s image and investments. “Communal violence is a threat to India’s multi culturalism and peace loving nature. We should reject it thoroughly,” he said.

He lamented the lack of elements that promote peace and humanity in textbooks and urged round table members to urge the government to include them.

Community leaders from Hindu, Buddhist, Christian and Sikh groups were present.