Members of Janata Dal (Secular), under the leadership of former MLA A.T. Ramaswamy, staged a protest here on Saturday, opposing the delay in holding elections for the posts of president and vice-president of Konanuru gram panchayat in Arkalgud taluk. They alleged that the election had been delayed in violation of the panchayat raj rules, only to benefit vested interests.

Mr. Ramaswamy, in his memorandum addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, said that the DC had instructed the Arkalgud Tahsildar on September 15 to hold a meeting with officers concerned and fix a date for the elections. The term of the incumbent president and vice-president would come to an end by November 8. “As per the rules, elections should be held before the term of the incumbent ends. Despite the DC’s instruction, the Tahsildar had not fixed the dates”, he alleged. He also urged the DC to take stern action against the erring officials.

JD(S) workers from Arkalgud taluk, Hassan Zilla Panchayat vice-president H.P. Srinivas and others participated in the dharna.