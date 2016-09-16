“Suicide is not the solution for any problem. One should face the problems boldly and find solutions for it,” Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.B. Kaveri said. She was speaking after flagging off a jatha organised to mark World Suicide Prevention Day at inspection bunglow here on Thursday.

District administration, zilla panchayat, Health and Family Welfare Department and District Mental Health Unit jointly organised the programme.

Students took out a procession in the town creating awareness against suicide.

At a programme organised at Government Pre University College for Girls, the students were administered oath against suicide.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Vijaykumar, Leprosy Eradication Officer Dr. Jagadish, district mental health cell chief

Dr. M. Kalavathi, GPU College principal K.S. Krishnamurthy participated.