Jan Aushadhi Kendra, the low cost medical store at the district hospital, has been a lifesaver for several poor patients.

The store, started in July first week, is the first such shop to be opened in the State. Between 1,000 and 1,200 people visit it every day. They buy medicines at a fraction of the cost of branded medicines.

Sangashetty Chidre, a farmer from Bhalki, who first came to the district hospital to admit a snake bite victim last month, bought medicines from here. “I was surprised to find that their price was below what I expected. I am now recommending it to other village residents,” he said.

Coming to the shop was a revelation for Rehman Ali, an autorickshaw driver whose sister delivered a baby at the hospital. “I did not know if drugs of the same quality could be available for different prices. When I carried them home, my friends wondered if they were of inferior quality. But, we found that they were as good as those sold in other shops. Now, I send medicines to my cousins in Humnabad, whose father is paralysed,” he said.

Store promoter and pharmacist Darshan Chokeda says he is happy because the store is helping him build relations with customers. “More than 60 per cent of those who buy with us, come back. They bless us while leaving and bring back friends,” he said.

His partner Aniruddha Kumtekar, who handles logistics, says the demand has been rising.

“Patients know that medicines bought here are effective. Some of them come back with empty strips of box covers to ask for the medicines. They are realising that the content is more important than the brand,” he said. Apart from hundreds of varieties of drugs, the shop also sells syringes, intra-venous fluids and other medical equipment.

“We are particularly proud of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra,” says Anurag Tewari, Deputy Commissioner.

He said such centres would be launched in all the taluks and other small towns. He is also planning to set up a low cost diagnostic centre as per a Union government scheme.

“Once again, Bidar has pioneered a good scheme. The government has now announced setting up of 200 such shops across the State,” Mr. Tewari said.

He lists the multi-arch check dams, land acquisition software, Jana Spandana software, the sugarcane cutting calendar, and the Kere Sanjivini scheme among the schemes that were first tried in Bidar and later extended across the State.