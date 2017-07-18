International Conference on Innovations in Computer Application to be conducted

more-in

Over 50 technical papers related to research in the field of computer application will be presented during the two-day International Conference on Recent Innovations in Computer Application in Hubballi on July 20 and 21.

Jyoti Maned, principal, KLE Society’s Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), said Vijay M. Yabannavar, vice-president, Global Technical Operations, Merck, USA, would be the keynote speaker at the conference.

The international conference would be inaugurated by D.H. Rao, former Dean, Faculty of Engineering, VTU, Belagavi, at 10 a.m. on July 20 and Principal of KLE Institute of Technology Prof. Basavaraj Anami will preside over it. Sangnna Yabannavar, principal Architect, Technology and Business Solutions, Biogen, USA, and Shailashree Nissimgoudar, Principal Engineer, Staples, USA, will also deliver talks and participate in panel discussions at the conference.

Prof. Jyoti said they had received over 65 technical papers on artificial intelligence, social network mining, web services, big data analysis and other topics, of which fifty had been shortlisted for the conference. These would be presented by their respective authors at five parallel sessions being conducted as part of the conference. The best among these would be chosen by the editorial board and published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Science, Engineering and Technology (IJIRSET), International Journal of Computer Science and Engineering (IJCE) and International Science Research Organisation for Science, Engineering and Technology (ISROSET), she said.