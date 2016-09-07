A number of Dalits from Bettagerahalli in Mulbagal taluk staged a dharana in front of Superintendent of Police office on Tuesday night seeking arrest of upper caste people who allegedly

assaulted them in connection with a Ganesha idol immersion dispute.

The protesters alleged that they were prevented from proceeding towards a tank near Bheemapur to immerse the Ganesha idol. The Dalits took out the idol in a procession on Monday night and intended to immerse it in the tank.

However, a group of people, apparently belonging to upper caste, objected to the immersion. They argued that the idol installed in Bheemapur should be immersed first.

The group raked up a quarrel with the Dalits. Several youth were injured, B.A. Ambarish, one of the victims said.

The SP Divya Gopinathan brokered peace between both the groups.

“People of all communities should live in harmony”, Ms. Divya advised the people. Leaders of both sides agreed and the Dalits decided not to press for the action.