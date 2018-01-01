Hindustani vocalist Shruti Sadolikar gets Mallikarjun Mansur Samman

more-in

Renowned Hindustani vocalist Shruti Sadolikar Katkar was honoured with Mallikarjun Mansur Samman, while promising vocalists Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Anagha Bhat were honoured with youth Mallikarjun Mansur Rashtreeya Yuva Puraskar at Srujana Ranga Mandir in Dharwad on Sunday.

Mallikarjun Mansur Samman Award carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, while young musician award carries a cash prize of ₹25,000 each, a citation, and a memento. Speaking after receiving the award, Ms. Bhagwat and Ms. Bhat said they were elated to receive the prestigious award. Dharwad is a rich land and has produced several renowned musicians who have put the State on global map. It is indeed a proud moment to receive award instituted by the Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur Trust, they said. The trust has been identifying eminent vocalists and musicians who have immensely contributed to the field of music and is presenting them National award every year. Similarly, to encourage the young vocalists, the trust has been honouring two upcoming musicians.

The award ceremony was followed by a vocal concert by awardees. Waman Vaghukar, Guruprasad Hegde, Raghunath Nakod, Ravikiran Nakod, and Satalingappa accompanied the vocalists on instruments.

Earlier in the day, vocalists Neelamma Kodli, Rajshekhar Mansur, Mithun Chakravarti, and Mrutyunjaya Agadi paid musical tributes to Pandit Mansur at his samadhi located near Dharwad AIR Station.

Members of the trust were present.