Safety first:The sale of helmets has gone up in Vijayapura district after the district police reinforced the helmet rule recently.— File Photo: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

After a gap of over four months, the helmet rule is back in force as the district police have issued instructions to motorists to start wearing the headgear.

Following this, helmet sellers are back in business in the city with several helmets being kept on the roadside selling them for potential buyers.

The district police started implementing the rule in January this year. This led to frantic buying of helmets in the city. Though the rule remained in force for a couple of months, in summer, people sought an exemption since the temperatures had soared up to 42 degree Celsius. The rule is back in place since October 2.

‘More time for public’

However, many motorists are still riding without helmets. Sources in the police department say the public is being given more time to buy helmets. They add that the department would soon begin enforcing the rule seriously and impose fines on violators.

Meanwhile, helmet sellers are happy with the spike in sales. “I have been selling around a dozen helmets every day. The prices range from Rs. 300 to Rs. 350. We bring in helmets from Delhi to sell here,” Srinivas, a helmet seller from Hyderabad, said.

He said that around six families of sellers from Hyderabad have come to the city to make good sales.