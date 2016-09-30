Joyride of the City of Palaces in a helicopter as part of Dasara took off at the Lalitha Mahal helipad on the foothills of the Chamundi here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, Additional Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh, and other officials were present.

The Pavan Hans helicopter can carry six passengers at a time. The 10-minute ride covers major landmarks such as Mysuru palace, Chamundi Hills, and many other tourist spots at a cost of Rs. 2,499 for an adult and Rs. 2,229 for a child and person with disability. Mr. Venkatesh told The Hindu that the helicopter ride will be available from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. There will be a lunch break for refilling fuel. On first-cum-first-served basis, interested persons will be taken on the joy ride.

“The government of India arranged this helicopter on the request of the district administration. In case of a good response, we will try to bring one more helicopter for the rides,” he said.