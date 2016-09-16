Hassan police, on Friday, arrested five people in connection with rioting on September 12, the day when state witnessed protests over Cauvery issue.

The arreated are Pramod (26), Harish (32), Naveen (27), Sudarshan (27) and Shiva (30). All are residents of Hassan.

The arrested allegedly ransacked a bakery owned by a native of Kerala on Salagame Road and a medical shop in Telugara street in Hassan. They had covered their faces while attacking the shops.

Hassan Superintendent of Police R.K.Shahapurwad told presspersons that three more people were involved in the incidents. They have been booked for rioting and attempting to murder the shopkeepers.

The police officer said the intention behind the attack was yet to be known.