Leading literary figures have been regulars at institution with one lakh books, and a large membership

One of Karnataka’s oldest public libraries, the Hassan City Central Library is all set to celebrate its centenary. The Department of Public Libraries will hold a week-long celebration during January and February of 2017.

The Hassan institution has served many well-known litterateurs including Masti Venkatesh Iyengar, D.R. Bendre, and Shivaram Karanth, who have also participated in its programmes.

“We have a collection of over one lakh books, besides 8,000 reference titles. There are more than 13,017 members,” said P.L.Nagaraj, chief librarian.

This is the third centenary library in the State after the central public libraries in Mysore and Bengaluru.

The building here was sanctioned in 1911 to commemorate the coronation of George V, then Emperor of India. The foundation stone was laid by P.R.W. Wetheralla Eso, Deputy Commissioner of Hassan on December 12, 1911. The building was completed in 1916 and inaugurated by Sir M.Visvesvaraya, the Dewan of Mysore. It then became the Public Library and Reading Room.

In just a few years, the library became a magnet for all intellectuals and cultural personalities. Mahatma Gandhi held a public meeting in the library premises in 1924 as part of the freedom struggle, records say.

Thousands of students have also benefited. Indian Space Research Organisation chairperson Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar, who hails from Hassan, is a member, and was a regular visitor as a student.

H.K. Sharat, a faculty member at Malnad College of Engineering said, “I have been visiting this library to read magazines and borrow books for 10 years. Many students have benefited from the reference section, where books for competitive exams are available.”

Many programmes for the centenary have been planned, with Hassan MLA H. S. Prakash chairing the meetings. “We are facing a shortage of space. We want a new building and the department has provided Rs. 40 lakh for this,” the chief librarian said.

To celebrate the centenary, a new building has been planned in the land spread over 2.5 acres. The design is being worked out. “We have suggested a design akin to Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, one of the best library buildings constructed on a big budget. We may not get such a big amount, but we can keep the structure as a model,” he added.