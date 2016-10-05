The three-day mega cultural festival will begin on November 3

Santosh Lad, Minister for Labour and district in-charge, on Tuesday released the logo for Hampi Utsav 2016 and also launched a website.

Hampi Utsav, a three-day mega cultural festival of dance, drama and music, will be held at the world famous Hampi from November 3.

The website (www.hampiutsav.com) will, apart from giving glimpses of Hampi Utsavs held during the last 10 years, will provide all the information in detail about the cultural events, artistes of national and international fame, among other things.

Later talking to presspersons, Mr. Lad said that around five stages would be erected at various places at Hampi.

The process of inviting e-tenders had commenced and would be finalised within a week.

He said that the list of artistes of national and international repute from across the country and within the State, and also from the district-level, was being readied and would be finalised very soon.

“All efforts are on to finalise the list of artistes by October 15. A publicity campaign would be launched in a big way by erecting tableaux at railway stations, bus stand and traffic circles in various important cities besides putting up flexes and banners,” he said.

Correspondence with several cultural zones and also Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) were on requesting to sponsor artistes from various States and also from other countries, he said and added that Deputy Commissioner Ramprasath Manohar would be going to New Delhi to meet the officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) seeking permission to organise a light and sound show by the Song and Drama Division of Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting near the Elephant Stables.

Along with Kusti (wrestling), Kabaddi, Malkhambh and volleyball, a few other sports were being introduced to attract people from urban and rural areas. Bus services from all taluk headquarters within the district and also from the neighbouring districts would be introduced for the people to enjoy the cultural extravaganza, he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration, through the various committees, has been gearing up to provide all the needed infrastructure, including toilets, and is putting up pandals to house various exhibitions during the utsav.

Mr. Ramprasath Manohar, Superintendent of Police R. Chetan and Additional Deputy Commissioner Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar were present.