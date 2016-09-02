Normal life was crippled in Ballari and Koppal districts owing to good response to the nation-wide general strike.

Various trade unions took out processions in the main streets of the cities. Barring a stray incident of a private bus being stoned, reportedly near Avambhavi in Ballari city, the strike passed off peacefully in both the districts.

People, especially the long-distance passengers, had to bear the brunt of the general strike as State Road Transport Corporation buses and private buses were off the road. Though autos were seen plying, the number was very meagre.

In Ballari city, the JCTC had given a call for bandh as part of the general strike. All shops and business establishments, including hotels, restaurants, cinema houses, had remained closed. Holiday was declared for educational institutions. Government offices functioned with thin attendance. Banks did not make any transaction as its staff staged demonstration and abstained from attending to work.

In Hosapete too, the response for the general strike was very good. Tourists, especially foreigners, had to suffer without proper conveyance to reach the world famous Hampi. The trade union activists, who took out a procession, were also seen forcing some of the shops and petrol bunks, which were open, to down their shutters.

At Koppal and Gangavati cities the response to the general strike was good. However, normal life in moffusil areas was by and large normal, except for the fact that the buses remained off the roads.

Police had made elaborate preparation, with R. Chetan, Superintendent of Police, and Vijay Dambal, Additional SP, personally over seeing the arrangements.