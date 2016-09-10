Up in arms:Activists of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene staging a demonstration at Ashoka Circle in Shivamogga on Friday.— Photo: VAIDYA

The bandh was total and peaceful in Shivamogga district. Public transportation including buses operated by KSRTC, remained off the road. Educational institutions remained closed across the district. Shops, hotels, cinema halls downed shutters to express support to the bandh.

People bound for long-distance destinations were stranded in KSRTC and private bus terminals in Shivamogga city. Vehicular movement was sparse on the arterial roads including Nehru Road, B.H. Road and Savalanga Road.

Activists of Kannada organisations barged into the campus of DVS Samsthe, where PUC classes were being held. The protesters raised slogans against the management for conducting classes during the bandh. The protest was withdrawn after the management declared holiday.

The city witnessed waves of protests and road blockades throughout the day. Activists of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) took out a procession from Ashoka Circle to Mahaveera Circle. Addressing a protest meet held at Gopi Circle, working president of KRRS, H.R. Basavarajappa, said scanty rain has resulted in low water storage in reservoirs in Cauvery basin this year. Karnataka is facing acute water shortage for standing crops and drinking needs. It is unfortunate that the Tamil Nadu government and the Supreme Court have remained insensitive to our problems, he said.

He pressed the State Government to file a review petition with the Supreme Court against the order on release of Cauvery river water. The activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Nava Karnataka Nirmana Vedike formed a human chain at Mahaveer Circle for some time. Members of Vajreshwari Kannada Yuvaka Sangha registered their ire releasing portraits of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Tunga canal near Hosamane locality.