Pranavanand Swami of Sharanabasaveshwar Mutt, Aremallapur in Haveri district, married a Kerala girl, Mira, at the Shanaranabasaveshwara Temple in Kalaburagi city on Monday.

Besides the Peethadhipathi of Sharanabasaveshwara Samsthana Sharanabasappa Appa, Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik and a host of religious heads from various mutts witnessed the wedding ceremony conducted as per Hindu rituals.

Pranavanand Swami, who once unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections and made a bid to commit suicide, faces charges in 28 cases.

Mira, who is a M.Com student besides pursuing chartered accountancy, was said to have came into contact with the swamiji, when she attended some of his programmes. Mira said that she had taken the consent of her parents before entering wedlock.

Pranavanand Swami told presspersons that he picked the temple as the venue for his marriage as the present Peethadhipathi of the Samsthan is also having a family. “I have decided to follow the footsteps of the Peethadhipathi of Sharanabasaveshwara Samsthana here.” Replying to a question, he said pressure from his mother and persuasion by some elders also led to the marriage.