A sixteen-year-old girl was raped allegedly by two youths near Dudda in Hassan taluk on Wednesday night. The incident came to light on Saturday, after the girl's family filed a complaint with Dudda police.

The girl is a student in a college in Hassan. A person familiar to the girl approached her and offered to drop her at her village on his motorcycle, while she was waiting for a bus to get back home. He allegedly took the girl to a secluded place and raped her. Later, one of his friends also raped her. The girl’s relatives said that they searched for her on Wednesday night and later found her near the village with injuries all over her body.

The relatives have named Raghu as one of the accused in the complaint. The girl is being treated in a government hospital in the city. The accused are still absconding.