A prospective customer get a feel of Mercedez-Benz cars at a temporary showroom set up in Hubballi on Sunday.— Photo: Kiran Bakale

Several variants of high-end Mercedez Benz sedans and sports utility vehicles were on display here for two days from Saturday.

A make shift showroom was specially created for the purpose on the lawns of Hotel Taj Gateway located adjacent to the Unakal Lake.

Chief executive officer of Akshaya Motors, Gajanan Hegdekatte said on Saturday that the event was aimed at allowing customers to have a feel of high-end cars in Hubballi and 10 luxury cars were on display. He said that the company would come up with a showroom of Mercedez Benz at Mysuru and had plans to set up a showroom in Hubballi next year .