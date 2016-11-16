Efforts to contain the leakage in the HPCL gas pipeline at Ankapura village in Hassan are expected to continue till late in the evening on Wednesday. Two fire tenders are at the spot engaged in spraying water at the source of the leakage so that vapours are reduced. As many as 10 staff members from Hassan Fire Station are in the village.

The leakage in the pipeline, which passes through Ankapura village, was noticed late in the night on Tuesday. Local residents called up the fire station and police. The police have instructed residents of the village nearby to move to safer areas. The HPCL officials also reached the spot late in the night. The Mangaluru-Hassan-Mysuru-Soluru gas pipeline became operational recently.

Siddegowda, Assistant Fire Station Officer, told The Hindu on Wednesday, “We have been spraying water to reduce the vapours. The gas has been leaking because of a small hole in the pipeline. The closest valve has been closed. However, we have to be cautious until the gas in the pipeline is put out. The efforts may continue till late in the night”.

The police are camped in the village.