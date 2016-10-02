Following Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of non-violence, cooperation and peaceful coexistence will help the country reach greater heights, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra said.

He was addressing a Gandhi Jayanthi programme organised jointly by district administration, zilla panchayat and City Municipal Council (CMC) at Gandhi Park here on Sunday.

Gandhiji led the country to freedom through non-violence. His simple way of life and deeds are worth emulating, he said, adding that solution to many of today’s problem can be found in his life.

Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life too provides an inspiration, the Deputy Commissioner said.

As part of the programme, officers participated in the Swacch Bharat Andolan.

Additional DC K. Vidyakumari, Assistant Commissioner C.N. Manjunath, Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath, Additional SP M. Rajiv, ZP vice president Yashoda, CMC president Mahalakshmi were present among others.