Ashok Kheny, MLA, has launched a plan to provide free wi-fi connectivity to all the villages in Bidar South Assembly constituency. He inaugurated the services in 13 villages on Tuesday. Bidar South will become a digital constituency before 2017, he announced at the event in Mannalli village. According to him, all the 125 villages and hamlets in the constituency will have the facility in a few months. He is funding the project through his MLA local area development scheme.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to create smart cities. But we are trying to create smart citizens,” the Karnataka Makkala Paksha founder said. “Free wi-fi in your village is like having a library in your house.”

According to him, groups of villages would be added to the network in phases, as soon as they get fibre optic connectivity. The wi-fi hotspot would be installed near the Gram Panchayat office and would emit signals in a 100-metre radius. People can use this facility to get access to government facilities, education and employment opportunities, matrimonial services, weather forecast, banking and other services. The scheme is being implemented with the help of BSNL. Mr. Kheny has released Rs. 26 lakh for the project from his MLALAD.