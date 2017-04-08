Four sentenced under POCSO Act in Yadgir

more-in

Four men have been convicted and sent to prison — for varying terms — in two different sexual assault cases in Yadgir.

In one case, District Principal and Sessions Judge Sadanand. N. Nayak has sentenced Mallikarjun Bhimappa to life imprisonment, under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, for raping a minor girl on the outskirts of Dornahalli village in Shahapur taluk on April 20, 2016. He has also been sentenced to seven years in prison for offences committed under Section 376 (Punishment for Rape) of the Indian Penal Code. Bhimappa will also have to pay ₹3 lakh — ₹1 lakh fine and ₹2 lakh compensation to the victim.

In the second case, Mr. Nayak on Thursday imposed a three-year term on three men — Somashekhar, Devindrappa and Basavaraj — for offence under Section 8 of the POCSO Act as well as a two-year term for offence under Section 354 (A) (Punishment for Sexual harassment). The trio were also fined ₹90,000 and asked to pay compensation of ₹2 lakh. The trio had subjected a minor, who was returning home after computer classes at Divalagudda village in Surpur taluk, to sexual abuse.

In both cases, the terms of punishment will run concurrently and the convicted will serve the longer term.

Sentenced for assault

In a case of assault on a person with weapons, two men — Srinivas and Rajesh — were sentenced to five years in prison under Section 307 (attempt to murder). The incident took place on the outskirts of Hegganadoddi village in Surpur taluk on June 21, 2013.

The victim, Srinivas Shastry, was assaulted by a group of five when he was on his way home. He was beaten up with iron rods over a matter of land leasing near the village.

The attackers had fled believing him to have died of the injuries, but Mr. Shastry survived. The Kembhavi police, who was registered a case, have filed a charge-sheet in court.