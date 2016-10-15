Four youths were detained for trespassing into Sambra airport in Belagavi on Friday.

However, it later turned out that it was just a case of curiosity.

The four were reportedly part of a 12-member group of students of a madrasa in Panth Balekundri village. It was a holiday for the madrasa and the students climbed over a 8-ft compound wall of the airport. The event occurred an hour before the scheduled arrival of a Bengaluru flight.

They were spotted by the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force and detained for questioning. Later, they were handed over to the Marihal Police Station of Belagavi Police Commissionerate.

They were allowed to go after an undertaking by the head of the madrasa that such an act would not be repeated, said Police Commissioner Krishna Bhat said.