For India to be great, children should be safe: Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel prize winner Kailash Sathyarthi being given a rousing reception by students in Kolar on Friday.

Noted child rights’ activist and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi underlined the need for protecting the rights of the children in order to build a safer country.

“Since children are the future citizens of the country it is necessary to ensure that their childhood blossoms in a healthy environment,” Mr. Satyarthi said. He was addressing the Bharat Yatra programme at T. Chennaiah Rangamandira here on Friday.

“To make India a great country, the children here must live in safer conditions,” he asserted.

Mr. Satyarthi also administered an oath to the gathering towards protecting children from sexual abuse and child trafficking.

Mr. Satyarthi, who is leading the Bharat Yatra under the theme ‘Safe Childhood-Safe India’, was given a rousing reception at Nangali when the yatra entered Karnataka from Andhra Pradesh.

The Bharat Yatra, a social initiative aimed at ending sexual assault on children as well as child trafficiking, set out from Kanyakumari on September 11. In the 35 day-long yatra, Mr. Satyarthi will travel 11,000 k.m. covering 22 states.