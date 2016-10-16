Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti was celebrated here on Saturday.

Vice-president of the Yadgir City Municipal Council, Samson Malikeri, inaugurated the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Malikeri said that Maharishi Valmiki, who was a hunter, wrote the Ramayan after realising the values of life. Therefore, youths belonging to not only the Valmiki community, but from all communities should follow the principles of Maharishi Valmiki to understand the values of life and humanity, he added. Stating that education can bring about a change among the Backward Communities, Mr. Malikeri appealed to STs to get educated in order to get the facilities extending by the government effectively.

Lecturer Bhimaraya Lingeri delivered a special lecture on Maharshi Valmiki. Meritorious SSLC students belonging to the community were felicitated on the occasion. President of Yadgir CMC Shashidhar Reddy Hosalli, SP Vinayaka Patil and others were present. The event was jointly organised by the district administration, zilla panchayat and the Social Welfare Department. Earlier, a colourful procession was taken out along the main streets of the city.