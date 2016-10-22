Scientist C.N.R. Rao cancelled his visit to Mangaluru today following delay in the departure of a Jet Airways flight from Bengaluru. He was to be conferred Honorary Causa Doctorate of Science at the sixth convocation of Yenepoya University later in the day.

Mangaluru International Airport Director J.T. Radhakrishna said there was a delay of nearly two hours in the departure of flights from Bengaluru airport because of weather. Among them was the Jet Airways flight in which Mr. Rao was supposed to come.

The Yenepoya University officials said Mr.Rao cancelled his visit to the city because of this delay. Vice-Chancellor M. Vijay Kumar said they will be conferring the doctorate on him at a later date.