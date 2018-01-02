Five meritorious medical students get scholarships

The five meritorious students selected for the Dr. P.S. Shankar Medical Students Scholarship after being felicitated in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Five meritorious students of first year MBBS from poor economic background selected for the Dr. P.S. Shankar Medical Student Scholarship were felicitated during the 18th anniversary celebrations of the pratishthan in Kalaburagi on Monday.

A physically challenged meritorious girl Soundarya Pon Moliyan was the cynosure of all eyes during the function. Ms. Moliyan did not let a 75 % disability come in the way of her academic pursuits. She scored 86.60 % in the SSLC examination and 76.66 % in PU examinations and got a medical seat in the Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences.

Nagaveni Vishnukumar Jinde and Shivashankar Reddy A. Doddakamanna, students of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Sagar Bhairappa Maali of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi, and Sharanabasappa N. Beeda of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute were felicitated on the occasion. All the five students studied in Kannada medium up to SSLC. The selected meritorious students would receive scholarship of ₹ 1,000 each for 54 months till they complete their medical course.

Award

Medical Director of Dr. N.R. Acharya Memorial Hospital, Udupi, N. Bhaskar Acharya received the Dr. P.S. Shankar Shreshta Vaidya Sahitya Prashasti Award for the year.

A.H. Rajasab, former Vice-Chancellor of the Tumkur University was the chief guest.

Ambika Shankar, president of the prathisthan, and H. Veerabhadrappa, vice-president of the prathisthan, were present.