The accused allegedly ransacked a bakery and a medical shop in Hassan on September 12.— Photo: Prakash Hassan

The police, on Friday, arrested five people for allegedly rioting on September 12 over the Cauvery issue.

The arrested Pramod (26), Harish (32), Naveen (27), Sudarshan (27), and Shiva (30) are residents of Hassan. They allegedly ransacked a bakery owned by a native of Kerala on Salagame Road and a medical shop in Telugara street in Hassan. They had covered their faces while attacking the shops.

R.K. Shahapurwad, SP, told presspersons that three more people were involved in the incident. They have been booked for rioting and attempting to murder the shopkeepers.

The officer said the intention behind the attack was yet to be known.