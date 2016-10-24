KRRS functionaries staging a protest in front of the Bescom office in Mulbagal on Monday.

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) staged a protest in front of the Bescom office in Mulbagal on Monday condemning erratic power supply.

The unscheduled and long duration load shedding is causing huge loss to the farmers as they cannot take up agricultural activities properly, the protesters said. This was coming at a time when the district was reeling under drought, they added.

The protesters displayed withering crops during their agitation. KRRS State vice-president K. Narayana Gowda, district unit president Maragal Srinivas and women’s wing district president M. Nalini participated in the protest.