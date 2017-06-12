Expert team set up to review revised textbooks

more-in

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has set up a team of experts to review all the textbooks from class 1 to 10 that were revised by the textbook revision committee.

Baragur Ramachandrappa, chairman of the revision committee, said that close to a hundred people, including teachers and subject experts, have been selected for this task. “Each person will be given two textbooks to review. I have asked them to list down factual and spelling errors, if any. The people chosen were not involved in the preparation of the textbooks,” he said. He added that the corrections would be sent to all schools within a week.

There were as many as 27 committees, consisting of close to 170 members, involved in the revision of textbooks.

Prof. Ramachandrappa said the committee would also recommend to the State government not to appoint the experts involved in the preparation of textbooks in which errors are found. “We cannot initiate action against any of the experts as they are appointed on honorary basis,” he said.

High school teachers The Hindu spoke to said there were some translation errors in the class 9 NCERT textbooks in Kannada.

Binding and other errors

With the Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) receiving complaints of printing and binding errors, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has written to all the block education officers to replace such textbooks.

For instance, KTBS officials stumbled upon books of a class 8 Kannada book that had a few mathematics questions. Some other textbooks had blank pages. “We received complaints from Haveri that there were 13 such textbooks, and all of them were immediately replaced. It was a binding error,” an official said.